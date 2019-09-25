Weather Tech Renovations LLC, a provider in sales of commercial and residential roofing, has opened a new location in Hiawatha at 817 Oregon St.
General Manager John Radford said he believes that Hiawatha is the perfect location for an outreach office in Kansas and that with the city’s goals for growth and expansion that it is a perfect match with Weather Tech’s goals of working in and being a part of some of the smaller communities.
“We are here to help," he said. "We are a part of Hiawatha and are here to stay. We are in it for the foreseeable future. One question I keep getting is what will happen once all the work has been completed. My answer is 'Our office is not going anywhere.'"
Radford said he plans to have a team in place to continue to service Northeast Kansas and the company has hired local businessman Joel Bacon to be our local project manager and feel he will be a great addition to the Weather Tech Family.
"Hiawatha is now a home for Weather Tech Renovations, LLC!” he said.
Radford said Weather Tech is planning an open house and BBQ, along with a ribbon cutting with the Chamber, where he promises some great give aways as well as an opportunity to meet the entire Weather Tech family.
Weather Tech's office phone number is (785) 740-7663.
