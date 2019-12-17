We are two weeks from Christmas and there are still time to participate in some hometown Christmas events.
Don’t miss out on the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitor Bureau’s Shop Local campaign, which runs through Dec. 21. The winning tickets will get $700 and $400 to spend at those participating businesses.
The HCVB still has ornaments and cards — featuring Santa flying over the Clock Tower, by Katherine Miller — available. Contact the office at 742-7136 for information.
It was a fun-packed weekend in Hiawatha as several holiday events kept local residents and visitors busy on Saturday.
First off - starting at 9 a.m. - around 70 kids and their parents stopped by the Hiawatha Fisher Center for the Candy Cane Hunt and Breakfast With Santa - a joint event sponsored by the Hiawatha Parks and Recreation and the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau.
Age groups were broken into several time slots to hunt for Santa's lost candy canes on the lawn outside. It was a chilly morning, so once they found their candy canes, the families came back inside to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, pick up some hot cocoa and breakfast goodies and get photos with various holiday blow ups set up in the Fisher Center gym. The HCVB wanted to thank McDonalds for donating juice and milk for the event!
Following the Candy Cane adventures was a new event this year — the Reindeer Run at 11:30 a.m. on the walking trail by the Fisher Center. Four participants braved the frigid temperatures Saturday morning to wear reindeer antlers and run the short mile-ish fun run, sponsored by HP&R.
At noon, the sound of deep brass instruments could be heard coming from inside of the Brown County Courthouse. It was the 26th Annual TUBACHRISTMAS! This is the 26th annual event, started by Jerry Speidel and Kevin Pennel, draws euphonium players from near and far and a large crowd to fill the courthouse foyer and enjoy the Christmas music.
A small crowd enjoyed an afternoon of Christmas nostalgia with a movie at the Memorial Auditorium at 2 p.m. Thanks to Jeremy Stover for donating the popcorn machine and popcorn! Lynn Allen, Director/Curactor of the Historical Society said they hope to make "Movies at the Museum" a quarterly event in 2020 so watch for more information!
The Hiawatha Area Arts and Theatre Society capped the Hometown Holiday events in Hiawatha with the annual Music of Christmas program that evening. This free event featured the sounds and talents of musicians and dancers in Northeast Kansas that kicked off with Christmas caroling in the lobby before the event started.
Christmas is next week and the HCVB is still in the midst of its Shop Local, which runs through Saturday, Dec. 21. Don't miss out on your chance to win $700 or $400 by shopping at one of these participating businesses: Just For You, Kex Rx, Mainstreet Flower Shoppe, Tice Health Mart, HCH Gift Shop, Wright’s Eclectibles, Bling on the Nails/Mainstreet Salon, Sarah Kathryn’s, Deb’s Images, Jr’s Place and Kooser’s General Store.
In addition, check the HCVB Facebook for more information on the Holiday Light Fight and voting on your favorite holiday light displays!
