Members of the community joined Hiawatha students, staff and the Red Hawk Band around Red Hawk Drive Friday afternoon to welcome home Kade Pyle.
The HHS junior had been critically injured in an accident three weeks ago and was in intensive care at KU Medical Center with severe head trauma for several days. This past week he was moved to rehab at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Lincoln, Neb., where he made significant progress with his recovery.
On Friday, Kade's father - Ryker - drove their car around Red Hawk Drive to give Kade a chance to wave at his friends and teachers, along with community members who had gathered there to welcome him home. His mother, Jennifer, videoed the homecoming as she waved at everyone from the back seat. Many were wearing light blue shirts that said "Pray for Kade," holding "Welcome Back" signs and there were lots of tears from many who were glad to see him.
At one point, the vehicle stopped and Kade got out to give fist bumps to some of his buddies gathered around the drive in front of the high school.
The school district, along with students and staff, friends and family and members of the community have rallied around the family, holding fundraisers, a prayer vigil and offering support in many other ways. Fundraisers included a T-shirt and wristband sale sponsored by friends and Shirt Shack of Hiawatha. More than 600 shirts were sold and Shirt Shack also sponsored shirts for students in Mrs. Pyle's kindergarten class. Another fundraiser that hit it out of the ball park for Kade - who is a member of the Red Hawk baseball team - was sponsored by Hiawatha Nutrition, where more than 200 specialty teas called "Kade's Home Run," were sold and donations gathered to help the family with expenses associated with his recovery.
Welcome Home Kade!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.