Wenger Marel

Company officials at the recent press conference.

At the Greater Sabetha Community Celebration Gala, Marel and Wenger officials announced the creation of the Wenger Marel Charitable Fund, a philanthropic charitable fund.

The fund will support sustainable development and community investment in the following areas: 1) Reading and STEM Education, 2) Food, Nutrition and Water and 3) Community Support.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.