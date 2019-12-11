Brown County deputies arrested a Westmoreland man following a chase on Dec. 9.
Sheriff John Merchant reported that at approximately 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, a Brown County deputy was on routine patrol in the southern part of the county when he noticed a vehicle go by him without tail lights illuminated. When the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, a short chase of approximately 4-5 miles ensued ending up in Atchison County where the vehicle broke down.
Arrested without incident was Cory Kuhlman, 25, of Westmoreland on charges of Flee and Attempt to Elude, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked and Defective Tail Lamp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.