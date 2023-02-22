Wetmore

Wetmore School has been part of the Prairie Hills USD No. 113 district.

The Prairie Hills USD No. 113 board of education has voted to close the Wetmore Academic Center.

According to a report in the Sabetha Herald, at the Feb. 13 meeting, the board approved a resolution to close the the school at the end of the 2022-23 school year.

