The Prairie Hills USD No. 113 board of education has voted to close the Wetmore Academic Center.
According to a report in the Sabetha Herald, at the Feb. 13 meeting, the board approved a resolution to close the the school at the end of the 2022-23 school year.
Board President Leslie Scoby said the decision was not easy and the board's decision was based on extensive study and reflection on several things, including: declining enrollment, difficulties of distributing resources to all three campuses, challenges to the community of a school closure.
The Herald reported that Wetmore had only 96 students last year and 42 of those were high school level.
It was last fall that the board began to discuss the possible closure. Earlier in February, Wetmore families and community members were able to share in a public hearing with the board.
Scoby said the decision ultimately came down to responsible budget management and being good stewards of the taxpayer's money.
All impacted licensed and classified employees will be offered continued employment with the district and the board extended the window for employees wanting to retire who qualify for district retirement benefits.
What's next for Wetmore students is still a topic of discussion, but one proposal is for those students to be transferred to Jackson Heights.
USD 113 District originally included Bern, Axtell, Wetmore and Sabetha schools, however Bern has since closed as well.
