Voters narrowed the race for Horton Commissioner of Parks and Recreation during Tuesday's Primary Election.

According to unofficial results posted by the County Clerk's Office, incumbent Richard Lovelady came in third place in the election where only the top two could proceed on to the November General Election. Lovelady received 18 votes, while challengers Joshua White received 33 and Phillip Wiley 22. Challenger Bobby Bacon received 4 votes.

