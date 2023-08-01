Voters narrowed the race for Horton Commissioner of Parks and Recreation during Tuesday's Primary Election.
According to unofficial results posted by the County Clerk's Office, incumbent Richard Lovelady came in third place in the election where only the top two could proceed on to the November General Election. Lovelady received 18 votes, while challengers Joshua White received 33 and Phillip Wiley 22. Challenger Bobby Bacon received 4 votes.
White and Wiley will advance to the Nov. 7 General Election.
As there were four candidates for this position, it was the only one requiring a Primary Election.
In other election news, the following will be voted on in the November General Election, but did not require a Primary.
Only one current board member filed for re-election to the USD 415 Hiawatha School Board and that was Ian Schuetz for Position No. 3, which is Hiawatha Wards 1 & 2 and the north part of Hiawatha Township. He is running unopposed.
Ryan Patton filed for Position No. 1, currently held by Jeffrey Brockhoff, and covers Irving, Padonia, Reserve, Hamlin, Walnut, Robinson, Washington, Mission and Powhattan Townships. Brockhoff did not file for re-election.
Two people have filed for Position No. 2 — Mitchell J. Brown and Richard L. Schilling — which is currently held by Thomas E. Simmer and covers the south part of Hiawatha Township and Hiawatha Wards 3 & 4. Simmer did not file for re-election.
Griff Howard has filed for Position No. 7 — currently held by Amy J. Kopp, and is an at-large position. Kopp did not file for re-election.
For USD 430 Horton School Board, two members have filed for re-election: Jason Selland for Position No. 2, which covers portions of the Powhattan and Mission Township, along with Horton City and Rex Lockwood for Position No. 7, which is at-large.
Jonathan Boller III filed for Position No. 1, currently held by April C. Keo and covers the central part of Horton. Keo did not file for re-election.
Jim Becker filed for Position No. 3, currently held by Laurence Berger and covers portions of Mission and Washington Township along with Horton city.
The City of Horton has the mayor position, along with two city commissioner positions up for election. Mayor Bryan Stirton has filed for re-election. Commissioner of Police Rex West’s position is up for election. Bruce Hodges, Kirk J. Gries and Avery Thornton have filed for this position. West did not file for re-election.
