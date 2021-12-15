JACKSON COUNTY – Sheriff Tim Morse reports that a White Cloud woman was arrested on Sunday after a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped for a motorist assist.
Shortly after 5 a.m. a Jackson County Deputy stopped to assist a stranded motorist on U.S. Hwy 75 near 286th Road. The incident ended in an arrest for illegal narcotics.
The driver, Tiffany Ann Boaldin, 44, of White Cloud, was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and no insurance.
