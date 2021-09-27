A rural Hiawatha man has entered a plea of no contest to charges that he supplied alcohol to teenagers who were later involved in a fatal wreck in November of 2019.
Kyle White, who was formally charged in December 2019, entered the no contest plea in Brown County District Court earlier this month, which led to the cancellation of a jury trial that had been set for last week.
White entered a plea to one count of unlawfully hosting minors, a Class A misdemeanor, along with three counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor. In exchange for the plea, four additional counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor were dismissed.
White was arrested as part of the Brown County Sheriff Department's investigation following the fatality accident, which occurred right around 12 o'clock the morning of Sunday, Nov. 17 at Horned Owl and US 36 Highways.
Five teenagers were in the vehicle, driven by Andrew Kreek, 17 at the time, when the accident occurred. Ian Miller, 16, of Hiawatha died as a result of his injuries and the other four teenagers sustained injury that ranged from minor to serious to critical.
Following his rehabilitation from critical injuries, Kreek was convicted of driving under the influence among other counts and was sentenced to probation in November 2020.
White is set for sentencing Oct. 20.
