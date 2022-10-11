Members of the Wilde leadership team and family were joined by past and present employees and members of the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau for a ribbon cutting Saturday. Pictured in front (l-r) Ashley Olson (Chamber), Drew Froeschl, holding ribbon on left side, with wife Abby Froeschl, Adam Froeschl, Sarah Kloepfer (Chamber), Phil Froeschl (cutting the ribbon) amd Matt Froeschl (Holding ribbon on right side) along with members from both the Wilde Tool family and the Froeschl family.
Members of the Wilde leadership team and family were joined by past and present employees and members of the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau for a ribbon cutting Saturday. Pictured in front (l-r) Ashley Olson (Chamber), Drew Froeschl, holding ribbon on left side, with wife Abby Froeschl, Adam Froeschl, Sarah Kloepfer (Chamber), Phil Froeschl (cutting the ribbon) amd Matt Froeschl (Holding ribbon on right side) along with members from both the Wilde Tool family and the Froeschl family.
Wilde Tool celebrated 100 years on Saturday with a Chamber ribbon cutting and an open house.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wilde Tool - located at 13th and Pottawatomie streets in Hiawatha, invited in the community along with present and past employees for a celebration of this milestone.
They opened up the plant for tours that included demonstration videos staged periodically throughout the buildings and provided a free lunch and kids activities - including bounce houses. At 1 p.m., Wilde management and family were joined by present and past employees for a ribbon cutting with the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau.
Andrew Froeschl, CEO and member of the founding family of owners, said they had approximately 350 people stop by to help them celebrate.
"We had past team members here that had been with the company from 2 days all the way up to 50 years," he said. "We had several family members travel to attend as well."
In addition to celebrating with bounce houses for the kids, plant tours, hot dogs, chips and ice cream from The Hiawatha Creamery, Wilde sponsored give-aways of 100-year logo pliers, T-shirts and koozies, along with drawings for gift baskets throughout the day.
"We want to thank the Legion Baseball team for helping us serve everyone that came to celebrate," Froeschl said. "We enjoyed hearing all the stories of past and present team members about their time or their family member’s time working at Wilde Tool. We would like to thank several of our vendors who also donated goods for the event. Lastly, we want to thank everyone in the community for coming out and supporting us."
