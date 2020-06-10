With an outstanding production rate of 114 percent the last year, Wilde Tool named Jordan Ogden as Teammate of the Quarter.
Company officials say Ogden's annual absenteeism was only 1 percent and is usually seen working before his shift begins. He comes to work with a great attitude, ensures only quality hand tools are packaged for customers, and is very dependable when a rush is needed to get product through.
"Congratulations and thank you, Jordan, you’ve become an important part of the team."
