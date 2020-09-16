Wilde Tool has again named Justin Simmons as Teammate of the Quarter.
Company officials say two years ago, Simmons started training on the forging hammers and now plays an important role manufacturing pliers. His production rate is 102 percent and has near-perfect attendance.
He is often seen producing parts before his shift begins, has become a leader in the forge department, and now helps train new employees.
"Thank you for your hard work, Justin."
