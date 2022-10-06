A Hiawatha industry is celebrating 100 years this month.
Wilde Tool is planning an open house — inviting the community in to see this industrial staple in the Hiawatha community on Saturday.
Otto Froeschl had a dream to create his own company and created a tool that brought the company where it is today.
Matt Froeschl, current advisor to the Board of Directors and the great-grandson of Paul Froeschl, shared the family story. In 1922, Otto Froeschl was working for a scissors company in Kansas City, Mo. He said the company was struggling.
“He was always an inventor,” Matt said.
Otto partnered with his brother Paul Sr. and the two purchased equipment through the help of a furrier shop. With the help of financiers Henry and Goldie Wilde, the company was founded under the name of Wilde. The pair got into plier manufacturing and Otto filed his first patent in 1928 and it was approved in 1931.
Matt said that his great-uncle created a patent with an angled nose pliers — more useful for getting into tight places.
“No pliers had ever had a bend before,” Matt said.
During the period of 1924-1930, the brothers worked to pay off the Wilde interest in the company, but once that was paid off they kept the Wilde name.
As the company grew, by the years following World War II, Wilde Tool had four very large customers — Montgomery Ward, Sears, JCPenny and Western Auto through private label sales as the industrial revolution swept through the nation.
“That’s where we make the tools and sell it to other companies and put their label on it,” said Andrew Froeschl, Matt’s son and current Chief Operating Officer of Wilde.
Matt added that Wilde also made bayonets for the military.
“We had to make something for the war effort in order to get steel,” he said.
Throughout the years, Wilde Tool began creating much more than pliers — eventually adding chisels, scrapers, pry bars, punches, slip joint pliers and tongue in groove pliers.
“In Kansas City, we did a little bit of everything,” Matt said.
They currently have their product sold locally at stores such as Farm and Home in Hiawatha and Farm and City Supply in Falls City, but also continue to sell private label through many large corporations.
While the family seemed settled in Kansas City, Mo., another opportunity came up for the family. Hiawatha’s economic leaders began recruiting the company to build here. In a look back at the Hiawatha World archives, it details how Wilde Tool came to be in the current community it serves.
In 1955, the Hiawatha Industrial Board, composed of Harlin L. Schram, C.W. Starr, Wayne F. Trapp, Ewing Herbert, Jr., Henry Winkelman and Vincel Vickery were instrumental in bringing Wilde Tool Co., Inc. to Hiawatha.
Groundbreaking at the current location of 13th and Pottawatomie streets occurred in 1955. Pictured in the groundbreaking photo were Wayne Trapp of M&J Bank, plumber Dick Appleoff, Marjorie Froeschl, Paul Froeschl Jr., Otto Froeschl, architect and builder Robert Reynolds and Harlan Schram of M&J Bank. Paul Froeschl Jr. and brother Phil Froeschl Sr. led the 2nd generation of the company.
Wilde started with five employees in 1955 and grew to 160 by the mid-1980s, when a recession hit. It took many years to recover from the recession and Matt said the government allotted some sales to private businesses, which helped Wilde.
Wilde Tool currently makes over 100 different hand tools and provides jobs to roughly 60 employees — not only from Hiawatha but those who travel from surrounding communities.
Andrew Froeschl said they are proud of the longevity of their employees and currently have approximately 40 employees with more than 25 years of service.
Wilde Tool has also gone through seven facility expansions- mostly modernization and organizational.
1967 a 6,000 sq. ft. polishing room
1969 a 10,300 sq. ft. assembly/packing and steel storage
1971 a 3,800 sq. ft. plating room
1976 a 12,000 sq. ft. forging/heat treating room
1987 a 9,600 sq. ft. finished goods/office expansion
1990 a 8,433 sq. ft. maintenance/die ship expansion
Wilde also provided a community baseball field just north of the plant facility, where Little Leaguers played for many years until Bruning Park was built.
Matt said that Wilde is a member of the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau and has supported many community events over the years, including a gold sponsorship of the Maple Leaf Festival. He said Wilde has partnered with the American Legion for years to help support the baseball program. In addition, Wilde has provided scholarships for graduating seniors for many years — especially for children of their dedicated employees.
“We want people to understand we are more than an industry here,” Andrew said. “We are here to support the community.”
The 4th generation are now active leaders of the company, led by Adam Froeschl, Andrew and his wife Abby Froeschl.
Current management team includes: Matt Froeschl, advisor to Board of Directors; Phil Froeschl, President; Adam Froeschl, VP/Sales & Operations; Andrew Froeschl, Chief Operating Officer; Abby Froeschl, Secretary/Treasurer; Kent Bieker, Plant Manager/Engineer; and foremen Robert Hobbs, Allen Wisdom and Timothy Sanderson.
Wilde Tool produces 1.5 million pieces per year: 225,000 pliers, 110,000 chisels, 700,000 punches, 350,000 handle pry bars, 110,000 scrappers, awls, specialty tools. The company has 40 private label customers and 350 Wilde distributors sell the company tools in more than 700 locations with 20 international customers.
For more information about Wilde Tool products, go to the website at www.wildetool.com.
Wilde Tool is inviting the community to its open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. They will be offering tours, and displays with samples and videos. There will be drawings for gift baskets and a free lunch of hot dogs, chips, and ice cream from The Hiawatha Creamery will be offered. There will also be activities for kids too, with several bounce houses.
“We want to thank the past and the present employees and thank the local and surrounding communities,” Drew said.
