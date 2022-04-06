Discussions on wind energy are heating up at the county level.
The Brown County Commissioners have spent some time in discussions about the possibility of wind energy farms that could come into the county. While Commissioner Bill Pollock has made it clear he is against any wind energy farms coming into the county, Commissioners Lamar Shoemaker and Richard Lehmkuhl are interesting in hearing from county residents.
Several years ago there was a town hall meeting about proposed wind energy in the large courtroom at the courthouse, and the commissioners have discussed holding something similar again as the topic continues to arise.
At Monday's County Commission meeting, south Brown County resident Lucas Heinen spoke to the commissioners, representing a large group of farmer/operators and land owners who are against wind energy. He provided a list of 125 names to the commissioners for and also encouraged the commissioners to retain a good legal counsel for possible negotiations.
Commissioner Lehmkuhl said he was glad to see Heinen presenting the list and it helped the commissioners know who was against wind energy in the county. He said he hoped those who were in favor of wind energy farms to also make themselves known to the commissioners.
At the recommendation of Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill, the commissioners have been seeking legal representation from counsel that would specialize in wind energy agreements in order for the county to be prepared for it and when wind energy could cross county lines.
After several weeks of discussions concerning obtaining an attorney, at the March 31 meeting the commission voted to approve an engagement letter from Patrick Hughes of Adams Jones Law Firm. Hughes is scheduled to attend the April 18 meeting via Zoom.
In other business:
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the KCAMP four year loss history ratio for the commission’s review.
* Road and Bridge Secretary, Tami Lehmkuhl, discussed an extended warranty on the District 3 backhoe. Commissioner Pollock would like to table the discussion.
Lehmkuhl also discussed the possibility of purchasing a large format scanner, printer, and copier to start scanning the Road and Bridge records located in the basement.
Lehmkuhl also discussed purchasing a new desk for the office. The cost of the desk would $3,849 delivered and set up from Navrats. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to purchase the desk from Navrats for $3,849. Seconded by Lamar Shoemaker. Motion carried. Commissioner Pollock voted nay.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, discussed the estimates she has received for the power washing of the courthouse exterior. Boyles will submit the quotes to County Attorney Kevin Hill for review.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the revised MEI letter to the commission with the provision to be in compliance with the cash basis law.
* Commissioner Pollock distributed an article on Wind Energy to Chairman Shoemaker and Commissioner Lehmkuhl.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to recess until 10:20. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried. Meeting recessed at 9:41 a.m. Chairman Shoemaker opened the meeting at 10:20 a.m.
* Scot Loyd and Carlotta Sunderman, Loyd Group, discussed the American Rescue Plan with the commission.
* The April 6, 2022 payroll was approved as follows: Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl. Seconded by Lamar Shoemaker. Motion carried. General $86,479.08; Road & Bridge
17,570.88; Election 1,000.00' Technology 333.25; Appraiser 8,380.00; Noxious Weed
1,864.50; ACC 6,966.50; JJA Core 4,840.64; Reinvestment Grant 1,568.77; Services for Elderly 2,963.75; Solid Waste 5,838.24; Special MVT 1,480.00; Employee Ben FICA
9,042.94; Employee Ben KPERS 10,372.00; State Unemploy/Work Comp -97.32
Insurance -3,802.19 TOTAL $154,801.04
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.