Wind was the culprit in causing a fire to rekindle Sunday afternoon and spread to damage cars behind Grease Rack just south of Hiawatha.
Hiawatha Fire Chief Gene Atland said the call came between 2-3 p.m. to respond to 2276 U.S. 73 Highway, just south of Hiawatha to a field fire that had rekindled and spread. Atland said the some property further south and east of the Grease Rack had been the location of an owner controlled burn on Saturday, with no issues from the original burn.
"That wind kicked back up Sunday and rekindled it," Atland said, noting that a burn ban was in effect for Sunday, but not Saturday when the original burn had occurred.
Atland said several vehicles parked on the Grease Rack property, east of the building, had sustained damage - some pretty severe.
Fortunately, no homes in the area were damaged - and the Grease Rack building also escaped damage.
"That's why I called in mutual aid due to the structures,"Atland said, noting that Robinson and Horton Fire Departments also assisted.
Atland said it took about an hour and a half to get the fire extinguished, which ended up burning a quarter of a mile to the access road.
