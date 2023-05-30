Windmill Lane

Brown County Historical Society

Pictured Windmill Lane. The photograph is the intellectual property of Lynn Allen.

 Brown County Historical Society

The Brown County Historical Society is sponsoring a Windmill Lane Flea Market on June 9-10 and hopes to make this an annual event.

Times for the flea market will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, June 9 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 10 at the Ag Museum, located 301 E. Iowa St.

