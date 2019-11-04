The Hiawatha Halloween Frolic window painting contest continued this year.
Kate Miller, president of the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau board and organizer of the window painting contest, announced the winners.
She wanted to thank all business listed and who offered their windows to be canvas for the young artists. Miller also wanted to give thanks to Jere Bruning for sponsoring this year’s Window Painting Contest and to members of the Kansas Art Education Association for judging this year’s contest.
4TH AND 5TH GRADES:
Group:
• 1ST: Morrill Public Library - Makenzie Shefferd, Regan Priebe, Henley Shoemaker
• 2nd: New China Restaurant - Arron Yang, Bentley Selland, Grayson Gilbert
• 3rd: Farm Bureau - Kylie Nelson, Remy Siebenmorgen
6TH AND 7TH GRADES:
Individual:
• 1st: State Farm - Tori Wist
• 2nd: Lottie’s - Teagan Sharp
• 3rd: City Hall - Deagan Sharp
Group:
• 1st: Kex Rx - Acacia Erdley, Annalise Erdley, Will Lee, Jasmyne Lee, Aubry Monaghan
• 2nd: SBS Insurance - Destry Groth, Paige Mueller
• 3rd: Tice Health Mart - Brylie Williams, Kora Twombly, Lainey Nelson, Mylia Ryggard, Kaleigh Ruckman
8TH AND 9TH GRADES:
Group:
• 1st: Pam Wright Property - Amira Haws, Zoey Hedrick, Levi Fleagle
10TH THROUGH 12TH GRADES:
Group:
• 1st: Holiday Financial - Karin Moorhous and Jenna Madere
OVERALL:
• 1ST: State Farm - Tori Wist
• 2nd: Holiday Financial - Karin Moorhous and Jenna Madere
• 3rd: Morrill Public Library - Makenzie Shefferd, Regan Priebe, Henley Shoemaker
