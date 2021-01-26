After a relatively mild winter so far, the cold air and snow hit Northeast Kansas with a vengeance this week.
A winter storm swept through the Midwest and into the northern part of North America early week, dropping more than a foot of snow in some areas after initial rain and ice.
The Hiawatha area was initially predicted to be in the "hot spot," according to reports from the National Weather Service - expected to get between 8-12 inches of snow throughout the day on Monday.
Sheriff John Merchant reported earlier in the day Monday that the emergency notifications predicted heavy snowfall Monday afternoon - between 1-2 inches falling per hour.
The storm shifted just slightly north and Hiawatha ended up receiving around half of the lower end of the predictions - about 4-5 inches. The northern part of Brown County - near the state line reported heavier snowfall throughout the day and more accumulation.
In areas of Southeast Nebraska - near Falls City, Auburn and Peru - there were reports of 9-10 inches in some areas. Lincoln, Neb., received 13 inches, according to some reports.
Area schools canceled Sunday night in light of the predictions of ice and heavy snow. Local residents awoke to ice pelting windows in the Hiawatha area and the snow started later morning and continued throughout the afternoon and during brief periods in the evening hours and overnight.
Hiawatha and Horton schools called off for Tuesday as well, due to road conditions within the county, however the Girls Basketball Classic was still scheduled for Tuesday night at Hiawatha.
School maintenance crews in Hiawatha worked throughout the day Monday and Tuesday morning to clear school property. City crews cleared streets overnight.
Another storm was predicted for later Tuesday night and the National Weather Service had issued a Winter Weather Advisory for midnight to 6 a.m. Wednesday. However, only light accumulations were expected in this storm before temperatures were expected to rise toward the weekend.
