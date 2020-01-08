The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau announced that Wisdom CPAs, LLC is Member of the Month.
The HCVB Member of the Month is an honor bestowed on Chamber members based on nominations and voting of other members.
Wisdom CPAs, owned and operated by Jake Wisdom, CPA, is located at 201 S. Sixth St., in Hiawatha, around the courthouse square.
Wisdom said his firm offers a personalized and consultative style to payroll, bookkeeping, accounting, taxes and auditing services.
"Our ultimate goal is to help businesses make wiser financial decisions to achieve bottom line success," he said.
Though based in Hiawatha, technology allows Wisdom CPAs to serve a large geographical area, including Topeka, St. Joseph and Kansas City.
"We have particular strengths in the restaurant, retail, healthcare, and agriculture industries but are always expanding our industry-specific knowledge," he said.
Chamber members are asked each month to nominate their choices of Member of the Month and asked to vote via a Google doc.
“We continue to applaud all our members who month after month support our Northeast Kansas community," said HCVB Board President Kate Miller. "We believe strongly in the power we have together to continue to make our area the best place to live, work and visit!"
Contact the Chamber at hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net or call 742-7136 about becoming a Chamber member or for information about local Chamber members and activities of the organization.
