Wisdom CPAs LLC of Hiawatha is expanding to the Kansas City area, but owner/president Jake Wisdom, CPA wants the community to know that the expansion of his business won’t affect local clients.
“We’re not leaving,” Wisdom said this week when he sat down with the World to talk about his expanding business.
Wisdom opened his CPA firm at 201 S. Sixth St., in 2017 when he purchased the business from long-time CPA Marianne Schmitt.
This month, Wisdom announced Wisdom CPAs LLC added an additional office in Kansas City, Mo. in the Waldo district. Wisdom said Alan Bowes, CPA – the former owner – is joining Wisdom’s team to help serve clients in Kansas City. Wisdom plans to work at the Waldo site on Wednesdays and Thursdays, but will keep Hiawatha as his personal residence and work at the Hiawatha office Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays.
Wisdom said he feels confident the transition will be smooth, thanks to the great staff at the Hiawatha office, some of whom will take care of business from the Waldo office remotely. He said he is excited for the new challenge, but wants the Hiawatha community to know he isn’t going anywhere and services that his clients have come to count on at Wisdom CPAs won’t change.
Wisdom, age 29, is a Hiawatha native and graduate of Hiawatha High School has nearly 11 years of accounting experience. He attended college and obtained an accounting degree before starting his career by working for accountants in Northeast Kansas, including Kramer & Associates LLC of Leavenworth prior to opening Wisdom CPAs at the corner of Sixth and Utah streets, in what once served as the former Hiawatha Savings and Loan building until the 1990s.
Wisdom said since opening the firm almost 3 ½ years ago, they have seen a growth of 130 percent. He has added staff and services as well to meet the growing demands of an increasing client base and the expansion to a Kansas City-area office just made sense as he already had clients in that area.
Wisdom said his family already spent quite a bit of time in the Kansas City area, where he has some family and friends living nearby. He said the Waldo district – located south of the Plaza area by a couple of miles – has a small town vibe, with many Mom and Pop shops, along with other small businesses for professional services.
Bowe and Wisdom will man the office there and he looks to add additional staff as the business grows.
Wisdom CPAs’ biggest growth has been seen in outsource services, along with payroll and accounting. Wisdom CPAs outsource services include financial dashboard and industry benchmarking. The dashboard provides a visual representation of the health of a business, whereas the industry benchmarking compares a business to others within the same industry to help make recommendations. Other services include auditing and of course tax preparation among others.
Wisdom said he is very appreciate to the Hiawatha community for its support over the years and that he could not have gotten where he is today without it. The last thing he wanted to do was leave the area where he and his husband, Matt, and children Randee and Kiara have made a home.
Wisdom has been very driven toward success in his career since a young age and said he “fell down and scraped his knees” many times along the way, but somehow dusted himself off and kept going.
He credits several people with helping him with his success and continuing to stay focused on his goals, including Marlys Roberts – co-owner at the Country Cabin, where he worked as a teenager. He also said his time working for Maxine Simmer was very positive and educational and she still offers a strong support for Wisdom’s success.
“At one time I felt I could not be successful in Hiawatha,” he said, noting that he shared that story with a group of graduates one year recently as a special speaker during commencement. “I thought I had to leave to be successful.”
He and Matt lived in Des Moines for a time, but weren’t happy and craved coming back to the small town where he grew up. They moved back to start their family and have never looked back.
“I am so appreciative of everyone here in Hiawatha who has helped this business become what it is today,” he said. “I want everyone to know that I’m not going anywhere.”
Schmitt worked for Wisdom for 3 years and has since taken a full retirement. Wisdom said his full-time staff includes Office Manager Judy Palmateer, Payroll Accountant Shelby Meenan, Financial Accoutants Carrie Potter and Rachel Kent. Part-time and seasonal staff include accountants Greg Wilga and Sarah Windmeyer.
Find Wisdom CPAs, LLC at www.wisdomcpas.com, on Facebook or by phone at (785) 742-7825.
