Are you a Wise Man or Woman? Do you still seek Him?
Anyone driving by the rural Brown County home of Van and Vi Koelliker can see the beautiful Nativity scene. This Nativity is about 60 feet long and the peak of the stable and palm tree reach 8 feet tall, while the tallest king is 7 feet tall.
Vi Koelliker said she purchased the first pieces — Mary, Joseph, Jesus, and the Stable — in 2003 while living in Great Bend. Each year when the company had sales, she purchased more pieces. She made the sign "WISE MEN STILL SEEK HIM" from plastic squares that fit together, punching the lights into holes to form the letters.
Koelliker said that for many years she just had one camel with the three kings. In 2011 she married Van and brought the Nativity to their country home in Brown County. In 2013, she said the company closed its doors and so she purchased another kneeling camel and a standing camel, so each king has his own camel to ride!
With weather issues and age, bulbs get dim and burn out. This year when the Koellikers started setting up the Nativity, seven of the 14 pieces had dead bulbs and strings of lights.
“Over the years I have replaced all the bulbs at least twice," she said. "This year we replaced around 1000 bulbs. It is definitely a work of love. It is our way of trying to show the TRUE meaning of Christmas – JESUS, EMMANUEL, GOD WITH US."
The Koellikers live on a farm at 2629 Thrasher Rd., Robinson, about 12 miles from Hiawatha. A GPS or phone app will help visitors find it, for a nice drive into the country.
"And lo, the star which they saw in the East went before them, till it came to rest over the place where the child was. When they saw the star, they rejoiced exceedingly with great joy;....and they fell down and worshiped Him. Then, opening their treasures, they offered Him gifts: gold and frankincense and myrrh." ~ Matthew 2: 9-11
