The 11th annual fundraising banquet of the Quail Forever chapter is set for Friday, Nov. 1 at the Fisher Center, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.
The organization is renaming itself Wolf River Quail Forever Chapter 3143 as the intent is to expand the organization into neighboring counties such as Doniphan and welcome all who would like to attend and join.
Dave Mathewson will be cooking steaks with all the fixings and the number of games and guns that will be given away this year has increased. There will be an open bar and other refreshments. This is a youth friendly environment and they encourage our youth to join the group and automatically with admission get a free Whistlers club membership.
The chapter is a major sponsor for the Hiawatha High School Trap Team and this year our chapter is donating the proceeds from a shotgun directly to the high school trap team. There will be Trap Team members present and working showing their appreciation for the support. There will be coaches present at the banquet for any questions parents may have about their children joining soon, or in the future.
Reservations are not required, but appreciated. Anyone with questions can contact Nicholas Blevins at (785) 741-5132 or email nicholas_blevins@hotmail.com or Dan Lierz at (785) 741-0509 email dlierz@shelterinsurance.com.
