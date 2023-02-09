Women in ag

A Kansas Statewide Women in Agriculture “The Heart of the Farm” Event, hosted by Nemaha, Jackson, Pottawatomie and Shawnee County Conservation Districts will be Saturday, March 25, at the Corning Community Center in Corning.

Doors open on the day of the event at 8 a.m., where a light breakfast will be available. Presentations begin at 8:30 a.m. There will be a break in presentations at noon for a free lunch, catered by Home Cookin’ of Seneca. Both men and women are welcome to attend this free and informative event and listen to an amazing lineup of speakers.

