A Kansas Statewide Women in Agriculture “The Heart of the Farm” Event, hosted by Nemaha, Jackson, Pottawatomie and Shawnee County Conservation Districts will be Saturday, March 25, at the Corning Community Center in Corning.
Doors open on the day of the event at 8 a.m., where a light breakfast will be available. Presentations begin at 8:30 a.m. There will be a break in presentations at noon for a free lunch, catered by Home Cookin’ of Seneca. Both men and women are welcome to attend this free and informative event and listen to an amazing lineup of speakers.
“The Language of Leadership: Advocating for Agriculture in 2023 and Beyond” is the topic from Kim Bremmer, a nationally recognized speaker to start off the event. Anna Baker of Seneca has a wealth of information about soil health, running her own operation and will also share her story with you that will resonate with so many. Another great speaker lined up for the day is Julene DeRouchey, a Nutrition Educator for the Kansas State Research and Extension in Pottawatomie County for the SNAP-Ed program. Jessica Gnad, hailing from Manhattan, Kansas and K-State University will focus on soil regeneration by shifting gears for a change and “Soil: For the Health of It” in her talk.
Speakers Nicole DeMars and Kelsey Allen, financial officers from Frontier Farm Credit in Kansas, will be a part of the lineup for the day. Finally, the keynote speaker this year is author, Amanda Radke with “Legacy Building Through Advocacy.”
This event would not be possible without all the generous support and donations from sponsors like the Kansas Department of Agriculture, Division of Conservation, Natural Resources Conservation Service, and the Kansas Association of Conservation Districts.
