The 2022 Women of Ag event highlighted pollinators at its Nov. 16 event at the Fisher Community Center.
This was the fifth year for Women of Ag, which is sponsored by the Brown County Conservation District, along with FSA and several other local businesses and organizations. There were door prizes — sponsored by the vendors — given away throughout the evening, in addition to several speakers.
Niki Tollefson, District Manager of the Conservation District, served as emcee and main organizer of the event, which started at 5 p.m. with shopping of local craft and small business booths. The Country Cabin provided the meal and at 7 p.m. Tollefson gave her official welcome followed by the Hiawatha Community Foundation board president Virginia Freese and Leslie Scoby about “Gifts of Grain.”
Freese told the approximately 90 people gathered for the event about the Hiawatha Community Foundation — which in its second year has raised a little over a half million dollars for local non-profit organizations. One of the ways people can donate is to pledge “Gifts of Grain.” She and Scoby reminded this helps with taxes as it serves as a charitable donation.
Ashley Westerhold, with the K-State Research & Extension, talked about her program AgKansitions. Her office’s mission is to keep families in ranching and farming, to help keep the business viable through that next generation. She talked to family members about values, goals, finances and helps them identify steps of succession.
Hannah Pippert, Farm Bill Biologist for Quail Forever and Pheasants Forever turned the topic of conversation to pollinators. She has worked in conservation for the past 2½ years in the Kansas City area. Pippert asked what a pollinator was and why it’s important to the environment. She also talked about what’s happening to pollinators, the negative effect it has on the environment and how we can help.
Any critter who visits the reproductive part of a plant and moves pollen to another plant is considered a pollinator. This can include birds, bats, squirrels, mice, butterflies and bees. Their work is to facilitate reproduction.
Pippert said humans have made pollinators challenging as we are losing biodiversity with lawns and land management, along with the way we farm.
“There are fewer opportunities for habitat,” she said.
Top Videos
How can we help? Pippert said reducing the use of pesticide can help and choosing host plants in gardens and prairies is beneficial. She said learning the best practices to support pollinators will help increase them.
Next up with Jason Dvorak and his daughters Taylor and Bailey with Miss D’s Honey Bees. This is a family venture that started with his oldest daughter Jocelyn, who was looking for an extra way to raise money for college. What started with just a handful of hives has now exploded to more than 60 located not only at their rural Hiawatha home, but at other farms in the county and Sabetha area.
The Dvoraks gave a presentation on how the structure of the hives work — with 95 percent of all bees being females. Less than 5 percent of the bees are male and Dvorak had a laugh when he said basically they fly from hive to hive to mate with the females, then in October the drone male bees are basically kicked out to die.
Honey bees are major pollinator and he talked about the major dangers to their existence — including the varao destructor mite and the trachea mite. He said dangers such as these have to be treated or they can get out of control — almost the same as a farmer or rancher would treat pests to their livestock. He said there are also natural ways to treat the pests.
After 5 years, the business is booming and the Dvoraks travel from near and far to sell their honey — involving all 5 of the children. In addition, some local businesses have their honey on display for sale.
Taylor and Jason also talked about the benefits of natural raw honey and compared it to what you would find in the store. People with pollen allergies can also help build immunity to pollen by consuming natural honey in small doses.
“Make sure your source is local however,” Dvorak said.
The Women in Ag program wrapped up with Dalon Stevens, CED, FSA, on available USDA programs.
Sponsors who made Women in Ag possible included Custom Forestry Applications LLC, Heartland Realty, GNBank, KexRx, HydraBed, Citizens State Bank, Morrill Elevator, The Shirt Shack & Apparal, Rainbow Communications, Taylor SeedFarm, Farmers State Bank, Bank of Blue Valley, Brown County Title Co., Hiawatha Farm & Home, Hiawatha Tire and Lube, Pederson Seed & Services, Hiawatha Farm & Home, Molt Accounting & Tax Service, Jade Millwrights, Inc., Frontier Farm Credit, Hemisphere, K-State Research and Extension, Conserving Natural Resources and Union State Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.