Dvorak

Photo By Joey May

Jason Dvorak with Miss D’s Honey Bees and his daughter, Taylor, gave a presentation on bees.

 By Joey May

The 2022 Women of Ag event highlighted pollinators at its Nov. 16 event at the Fisher Community Center.

This was the fifth year for Women of Ag, which is sponsored by the Brown County Conservation District, along with FSA and several other local businesses and organizations. There were door prizes — sponsored by the vendors — given away throughout the evening, in addition to several speakers.

