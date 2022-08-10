(This was reprinted with permission from David Lambertson, editor of the Fairview Enterprise)
This is the new A&W restaurant at the Keim Travel Plaza, as it looked on July 26.
According to Bud Keim, the project is moving ahead smoothly and “each day there are new things to see.” He added that “the goal is to be open as soon as we can get the store done, but with the lack of control we have regarding sup-ply chain, I don’t know when that will be.”
We can be pretty sure the plaza will be up and running in 2023, but beyond that, supply chain issues are still deter-minative so there can be no firm date at this time. Mr. Keim earlier said that the underground fuel storage tanks should be installed by October.
The Keim Truck Wash recently celebrated its 10th anniversary.
