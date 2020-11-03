The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau announced that Wright’s Eclectibles has received the Chamber Member of the Month award.
Businesses are nominated for the honor and voted on by Chamber members each month.
Wright’s Eclectibles is owned by Rusty and Nancy Wright, who said they are very honored to receive this award and that “it means a lot to this small business!”
The Wrights said it has been a joy to restore the beautiful old building and to have not only the honor of living in downtown Hiawatha, “but to also have the fun of fulfilling a bucket list of having a “little shop!”’
Wright’s Eclectibles offers a wide variety of antiques and vintage items, as well as repurposed furniture. The Wrights say they try to have new inventory, both small items and new furniture pieces in the store every week and also buy small estates and furniture.
“It is so hard for us to believe that the store has been open five years and nine months and we are so appreciative of not only the support of our customers, but fellow businesses as well!” said Nancy Wright. “As we look forward to the future, we are excited about being a part of downtown Hiawatha and Brown County and continuing to work with other local businesses to share the treasures we all offer!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.