Abramson, Carson G. 1938-2022

Carson Graham Abe Abramson of Hiawatha, passed away Saturday, April 16, at the age of 84.
Born Jan. 6, 1938, in Arrington, Kansas, Carson was the son of Earl Abramson and Mabel Ernst Abramson.
He graduated from ACCHS High School in 1956, and then served in the Army Reserves until 1963, achieving the rank of Sgt. E4.
On Oct. 14, 1961, he was united in marriage to Elaine Gibson, and they recently celebrated their 60th anniversary. They moved to Hiawatha in 1964, where Carson worked at Hiawatha Motor Company for 26 years as an auto mechanic and service manager. He also worked four years as an over-the-road truck driver for Keim Transportation and later for 10 years, as a part-time courier for Radiology and Nuclear Medicine.
As a young man, he served as the first president of the newly formed Hiawatha Association for Retarded Citizens. He was also a member of the Jaycees, Chevrolets Only the Best Club, and the Hiawatha Amateur Radio Club.
He was a member of the First Christian Church in Hiawatha.
At one , he had a private pilots license and enjoyed flying. Other hobbies included camping and photography.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; his brother, Orville Abramson; and sister, Karen Abramson Shell.
Survivors include: his wife, Elaine; two sons, Scott and Darren (Sherryl); one daughter, Joy Abramson Letcher; five grandchildren: Chad Abramson, Matthew Abramson, Melissa Abramson, Brandon Letcher, Meagan Letcher Fewell (Brandon); and one great-grandson, Liam Carson Fewell.
Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha, after 10 a.m. Wednesday, where visitation is planned for Wednesday evening from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Celebration of life services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, April 21, at The First Christian Church in Hiawatha.
Burial will be in Valley Falls, Kansas.
Memorials may be given to the Hiawatha First Christian Church or Brown County Developmental Services c/o funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A special message or note of remembrance may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
