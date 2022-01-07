Albee, Betty C. 1932-2022

Betty Collen (Moore) Albee passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Maple Heights Nursing Home, where she had been a resident for eight years.
Betty was born in Frazier, Missouri, on Feb. 8, 1932, to James K. and Mary (Spoor) Moore.
Her early schooling was at Frazier Grade School, with Ms. Thelma Walkup as her teacher for all eight grades. Betty graduated from Gower High School in 1949, and Gards Business School in St. Joseph, Missouri.
She was employed at Wyeth Hardware and Everett School in St. Joseph and was also a Special Education Paraprofessional in Hiawatha.
Betty married David Albee on May 23, 1953, in St. Joseph. To this union, two daughters were born, Janice Lynn and Carol Ann. The family moved to Hiawatha in 1971.
David retired after 33 years with the Missouri Air National Guard at Rosecrans Field. They enjoyed traveling across the country in their travel trailer.
Betty was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Hiawatha. She belonged to several clubs, including the United Methodist Women, Prospectors Sunday School class, and the Esther Circle. She was also a member of the Alpha Aletha Club, the St. Joseph Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Pinochle Club, Frazier Community Club, and The Spinning Wheeler Grannies of Hiawatha Red Hat Society.
Betty had a full and active social life, and loved spending time with her family and friends. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the joys of her life.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David, on Nov. 27, 1990, after a lengthy illness during which she was a devoted caregiver.
She was also preceded in death by: her parents; sisters, Helen Louise Kieser and Louanna Shepherd; and in-laws: Ruth and Cliff Long, JoAnn Albee, Ida Jean and John Albee and Leonard Kieser.
She is survived by: her two daughters and sons-in-law: Janice (Jim) Benson of Hiawatha and Carol (Jim) Reynolds of Fairview, Kansas; grandchildren: Andi (Nick) Benson-Baumgartner, Emily Benson, Alison (Mel) Zaiden, James Reynolds: great-grandchildren, Jonah Baumgartner and Lucy Zaiden, all of Olathe, Kansas; brothers-in-law Rodney Albee of Hiawatha and Roger Shepherd of St. Joseph; and many nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions can be made to The Activities Fund at Maple Heights Nursing Home, in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., 66434.
A Celebration of Bettys eternal life is planned for 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home. Cheryl Mishler will officiate.
Burial will follow at Hiawatha Cemetery, immediately following.
Friends may call at the funeral home from 12 p.m. Noon until 5 p.m. Sunday. The family will meet with friends one hour prior to services.
In the interest of the safety of Bettys loved ones, please note that masks will be required during the indoor services.
A special message may be sent to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
