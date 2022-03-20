Albee, Charles 1935-2022

Charles Rodney Albee, 86, of Hiawatha, passed away with family by his side March 15, 2022, at Maple Heights Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Rodney was born in St. Joseph, Missouri, on Dec. 26, 1935, the son of the late Charles and Velma Earnhart Albee and had lived in St. Joseph/Hiawatha area all of his life.
Rod grew up in St. Joseph, where he attended school, graduating from Benton High School in 1953. Right after graduating, he joined the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, based out of Rosecrans Airport at St. Joseph. He enjoyed his morning drive with his brother Dave, remarking the best part was going home at the end of the day.
Rodney retired as a master sergeant in 1983 with a disability, because of a bad wreck.
Rodney tended bar for a few years for the Eagles Nest in St. Joseph and enjoyed taking pictures for various occasions including for several weddings.
He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in St. Joseph and the American Legion Post.
Rodney enjoyed coaching youth baseball when his sons played. In later years, he enjoyed gourmet cooking and grilling. Rodney had a great sense of humor, enjoyed life, and time spent with family and friends.
Rodney married the love of his life, Jo Ann Osteen, Dec. 9, 1955. They had lived most of their married life in Hiawatha, where they enjoyed raising their family and traveling. They were married 62 years before she passed away Jan. 20, 2018.
He was also preceded in death by: his parents; brothers: John Albee, David Albee, Herb Albee; sister, Ruth Long; sisters-in-law, Ida Jean Albee and Betty Albee.
Survivors include: his children: Stan Albee (Julie) of Hiawatha, Steve Albee (Mary) of Holton, Kansas, Suzy Hinton (David) of rural Hiawatha; eight loving grandchildren: Michele, Amanda, Mandy (Dan), Paul (Tammy), Jason, Robert (Shelby), Tyler (Ryan), Taylor and Sweet Jourdan, who is deceased. Also surviving are 21 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
It was Rodneys wish to be cremated with a private family service.
There will be a register book to sign and folders available after Wednesday.
Memorial contributions are suggested for the Hiawatha Halloween Parade, which made be sent in care of the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S 7th St., 66434.
Condolences or notes to the family may be sent to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.