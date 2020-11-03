Albertson, Wayne 1944-2020

ROBINSON, Kan. Wayne Albertson, of rural Robinson, Kansas, died Friday morning, Oct. 30, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was 76.
Wayne was born at Horton, Kansas, July 26, 1944, the only child born to Luther and Wilma Goodman Albertson and was a lifelong resident of the Robinson area. He graduated from Robinson High School and Highland Community College.
Wayne, being a third generation Norwegian farmer, did not back down from challenges, he seemed to thrive on them: whether it was Church Board, Mission Township Board, Wolf River Watershed Board or the Conservation Board, he would take the extra initiative to get a project figured out and completed. Wayne was always thinking about a better way to farm, which usually led to an idea to build something in the shop.
Wayne was a lifelong steward of the land and had a passion for conservation of the land wanting to leave it in better shape than he found it. He personally ran the bulldozer, making land improvements all through his life as long as he was able. Conservation was always something he not only believed in but was actively practiced. There was nothing he took more pride in and enjoyed more than constructing a terrace.
The love of traveling started when his children were old enough to travel. The destination started with many trips to Colorado. It was through the many summer vacations the children learned to read the map. The kids learned many things on vacation: where to stop for picnics and NEVER feed Dad before lunch!! He would not be hungry when everyone else was. He was proud to have traveled to over 30 different countries. He was known to visit hours with someone about farming, even if they didnt speak English. He and his family were able to return to the old country to find and meet his Norwegian ancestors.
As the children were growing up, they learned by his example of farming: to problem solve, love what you do, and do it right the first time if possible.
He met his future wife, Beverly Weidman, on a blind date. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2019. She survives at their rural Robinson home.
Also surviving are their children, Diane Ward (Jim) of Hiawatha, Julie Dolezilek (Shawn) of Topeka, Kansas, Lance Albertson (Cheryl Churchek) of Corvallis, Oregon; grandchildren, Mason and Brenna Ward, Julian and Irene Churchek.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5. Private family services will be held. Shane Spangler will offciate with inurnment at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Bethany Church of Christ Memorial Fund, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha KS 66434.
A message may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
Live Facebook group page: Chapel Oaks Funeral Home Hiawatha & Highland KS. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.