Allen, Roger K. 1938-2020

Roger K Allen, of rural Fairview was born July 31, 1938 to Lynn and Teresa Allen in Oneida, Kansas. He was welcomed home to Jesus on June 17, 2020 surrounded by the love, songs and prayers of his wife, Jean and their family.
Roger grew up in Oneida, Kansas with his four brothers, two sisters and loving mother and father. He attended Oneida school where he met Jean in seventh grade and their love story began. They attended school and church together until Jean moved to Denver, Colorado. At the end of his junior year, Roger got on a bus and moved to Denver to be with Jean. He lived with her grandma until they were married in December of 1956.
Roger began his career as a welder at Midwest Steel in Denver, Colorado. After welcoming their three children over 8 years, their family moved to Kansas. Roger worked for Wengers in Sabetha, Kansas for more than 30 years.
Roger enjoyed being a pilot for many years, making people laugh, and sharing the love of Christ with everyone he met.
Roger and Jean had the gift of hospitality. Even in the most difficult times, their home was a welcoming place for family, friends, missionaries, evangelist, musicians and you.
Roger was on call to be with family and friends in times of need. He would quietly come along side with strength and comfort. He was known as the person you always wanted there in lifes most challenging moments.
He is survived by: his wife Jean; children, Rhonda (Don) Wikle, Rick (Kristi) and Ryan (Paula) Allen; siblings, Shirley, Karen, and Bob Allen; grandchildren, Celeste (Casey) Votruba, Nicole (Hunter) Feltes, Skylar Wikle, Ashley (Nathan) Aucker, Kody Allen, Kayla (Tim) Rotola, Brett (Ellie) Allen, and Konnor (Kaitlyn Adams) Allen. He is also survived by 18 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by: his parents, brothers Vaden, Jerry, and Max Allen, brother-in-law, Kendall Hewitt, two nieces and a nephew.
Calling hours will be held at Crossroads Wesleyan Church in Sabetha on Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m.
A service to celebrate Rogers life will be held at Crossroads Wesleyan Church on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. It will be broadcast on the Crossroads Wesleyan Church Facebook page.
We respectfully ask that you practice social distancing during the visitation and service. Masks are also encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rogers Dream Crossroads Wesleyan Church, sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A special message may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
Service may be viewed live on the group Facebook page: Chapel Oaks Hiawatha & Highland Ks. As published in the Hiawatha World.
