Amon, Wayne A. 1940-2020

NETAWAKA, Kan. Wayne A. Amon, 80, of Netawaka, Kansas, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at the Pines in Holton, Kansas.
He was born Nov. 13, 1940, in Holton, the son of Alva and Alma (Ideker) Amon. He graduated from Netawaka High School.
Mr. Amon served in the United States Army and the Army National Guard of Kansas. He was a member of Netawaka Lutheran Church.
In his earlier years, he worked at Santa Fe Railroad offices. His passion was farming. He was very creative. In 1971 he was a Farm to Farm Salesman of farm supplies. In 1989 he built a liquid fertilizer distribution business on his farm. He liked talking with people, always sure to have a good story or joke to share with people.
He married Judy K. Meyle on Nov. 22, 1959, in Netawaka. She preceded him in death on Nov. 16, 2004. He was also preceded in death by his son, Dennis on July 30, 2008; his granddaughter, Nicole Amon on April 13, 1994; and his brother, Eugene on June 17, 1992.
Survivors include: his sons, Randy Amon (Tina) of Whiting and Richard Amon (Donna) of Beach Island, South Carolina; his daughter, Debbie Butler (Chad) of Wichita, Kansas; his brother, Larry Amon (Beth) of Netawaka; his 11 grandchildren, Kyle, Zachary, Sophia, Brandon, Ashley, Crystal, Stacey, Michael, Dalton, Kaitlyn and Madison; his 11 great-grandchildren; and close companion, Karen Nix of Whiting.
Graveside Service with Military Honors will be 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Netawaka Cemetery. Due to the critical situation we all are in, there will be no formal visitation, but Wayne will lie in state at Mercer Funeral Home in Holton beginning Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 9, 2020, until Thursday evening at 5:30 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to Immanuel Lutheran Church c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436.
