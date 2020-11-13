Anderson, Pamela J. 1947-2020

Pamela June Anderson, 73, of Hiawatha, formerly of Robinson, Kansas, went to be with the Lord, Nov. 11, 2020.
A Celebration of her life is planned for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha, with Shane Spangler officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, Robinson.
Friends may call at the funeral home after noon until 7 p.m. Friday where the family will be present. Masks preferred and observe social distancing.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Wounded Worriers Project sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St, Hiawatha, KS 66434.
Pam was born Feb. 12, 1947, at Horton, Kansas, one of seven children born to Frank and Wanda Wenger Hedrick and was raised in Kansas City, Kansas. She married Larry Howard in 1966 and the couple moved to Robinson in 1967 to make their home and blessed their union with Tami and Russ. She and Larry later divorced and she moved to Hiawatha in 1984.
Pam married Mark Anderson in 1991 at their home. Pam worked at Abitibi in Hiawatha for 18 years, and later as a para educator for Brown County Special Education Cooperative. She enjoyed writing and submitting the Robinson community news to be included in the Hiawatha Daily World.
She was a faithful Christian and an ordained minister along with her husband Mark. Together, they worked to spread the word to bring people of all ages to Christ. She loved working as a youth minister at Living Water Fellowship where Mark was the pastor. A number of years ago she was nominated to be one of the Women of the Year in Kansas.
Survivors include: two children, Tami Kent (Jim) of Sabetha, Kansas, Russ Howard of Sparta, Missouri; two step-children, Joe Anderson and Stephanie Anderson, both of Shawnee Mission, Kansas; six grandchildren, Megan Nix (Marvin), Holly Hyde (Mat), Amanda Hartley, Jackie Cherry, Steven Howard, and Tiffani Howard; and 10 great-grandchildren. Other survivors include her siblings, Polly Dove (Bob), Wesley Hedrick (Dot), Terry Hedrick (Paula), Arley Hedrick (Eileen), Poma Thaxton, and Peggy Williams.
Pam was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mark, Nov. 13, 2011; along with her favorite dog Cookie.
Her favorite thing to do was to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and her dog Cookie Dough.
A special message may be sent to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
Funeral Home Facebook page for service to be broadcast live: Chapel Oaks Hiawatha & Highland Ks. As published in the Hiawatha World.
