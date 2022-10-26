Robert Lee Anderson, 81, of Hiawatha, passed away on Oct. 21, 2022, while residing in the memory care of the Maple Heights Nursing Home in Hiawatha.
Robert was born on Jan. 17, 1941, In the Highland Hospital, Highland, Kansas.
His parents, Sadie Johnson Anderson and Herman James Anderson, lived in Severance, Kansas.
The Andersons had lived in several communities in Northeast Kansas, but settled in Atchison, Kansas, where Bob attended and graduated from Atchison High School.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and only brother, James Russell Anderson.
Bob was a builder and frequently spoke of his grandfathers influence on his career choice. He often worked with him during summer breaks and whenever needed. After high school, Bob worked for Sutley Construction and later, he and his friend and co-worker, Ed Christian, formed their own company, Anderson-Christian Builders in Hiawatha. Together, they constructed many beautiful homes in Northeast Kansas.
Bob served in the Kansas Air National Guard and enjoyed sharing tales of his adventures when on assignment to far places to repair disabled Air Force airplanes. He also liked boating, taking friends and fellow boaters to nearby lakes and the Missouri River. Later, he purchased a cabin on Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, which was updated and remodeled on weekends, with a lot of assistance from Hiawatha friends.
In 1983, Bob married Orveda Lewallen and she survives. Their homes have been ruled by Scottish terriers. Sadie, who loves to eat Kleenex and chew Bobs shoes, also survives. Mister Elliott was cremated and will be buried with Bob.
After retiring from AC Builders, Bob went to Soden Construction, working with a team to bury telephone lines and fiber optic cable in Northeast Kansas. He then retired to domestic responsibilities, changing light bulbs, taking out the trash, mowing and other duties as assigned.
Bobs heart was not healthy, but his final illness was Alzheimers Disease. He could no longer remember the wonderful cruises and trips with friends, that he had taught kids to water-ski, the fellowship and accomplishments he shared while a member of the Masonic Lodge, Shrine and the Elks Club. He had loved grilling steaks at the Elks annual membership event, passing out candy with the Abdallah Shrine Kops at parades and serving oyster soup or ice cream at the Masons meetings.
A celebration of Bobs life is planned for 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha.
Cheryl Mishler will officiate. Masonic Committal services a courtesy of Masonic Lodge #35, AF&AM of Hiawatha.
Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.
Friends may call at the funeral home after 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday. The family will meet with friends one hour prior to services on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution to the Maple Height Activity Fund would help some residents participate in some activities not otherwise available.
Contributions may be forwarded to Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 South 7th, Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A special remembrance or story may be shared with the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.