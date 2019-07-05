WHITING, Kan. Barbara Louise (Young) Archer, 79, of Whiting, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Topeka, Kansas.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the Dishon-Maple-Chaney Mortuary in Horton, Kansas, where the family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until services time.
Burial will follow at the Springhill Cemetery in Whiting.
Memorials Barbara Archer memorial fund and may be sent in care of the mortuary.
www.dishon-maple-chaney.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
