HORTON, Kan. Gerald "Jerry" Ivan Armstrong, 66, of Horton, Kansas, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Mission Village Living Center in Horton. He was born on Sept. 18, 1954, in Horton, the son of Ivan and Leone Ingels Armstrong.
Jerry worked for Bradken in Atchison, Kansas for 42 years until he retired. He enjoyed fishing, watching the Kansas City Chiefs and the Kansas City Royals.
Survivors include three sisters, Anna (Darrel) Stelter of Blaine, Kansas, Brenda (John) Graham of Topeka, Kansas, Karen (Mike) Bunck of Everest, Kansas; brother-in-law, Jim Newins of Topeka; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Donita Newins.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021, at the Dishon-Maple-Chaney Mortuary, in Horton, where the family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at the Netawaka Cemetery. The family requests to please wear masks and practice social distancing.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society and may be sent in care of the mortuary.
As published in the Hiawatha World.
