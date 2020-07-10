Armstrong, Norma J. 1926-2020

RESERVE, Kan. Norma Jean Armstrong, 93, formerly of Reserve, passed away Thursday July 2, 2020m at the Medical Lodges Nursing Facility in Holton, Kansas.
She was born July 12, 1926, in Louisburg, Kansas, one of four daughters born to Charles Simmonds and Hattie Marie Hansen.
She grew up in Louisburg, where she attended school.
Norma worked as a riveter in Kansas City during the war for a short time.
Norma married Merle V. Buck Armstrong, Sr on April 28, 1946, at Reserve.
She was a stay-at-home mother, and it was very important to her to raise her family and take care of her husband.
They lived in Topeka, Kansas, while Merle worked as an installer, and a lot of his work was with the AT&T tower south of Fairview, Kansas.
The family eventually moved to Reserve in 1962 to make their home and help take care of elderly parents.
Buck died Feb. 6, 2010.
Norma was a member of Highland Park United Methodist church while they lived in Topeka.
Norma was also preceded in death by: her parents; a son, Merle Armstrong Jr.; and two sisters, Maxine and Thelma.
Survivors include: two sons, Dennis Armstrong (Terri), Aiken, South Carolina, Gary Armstrong (Betsy) Tulsa, Oklahoma; a sister, Charlene Fiedler (Dave) Holton; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service is planned at 11 a.m. for Tuesday, July 7, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, in Hiawatha.
Burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.
Memorials are suggested to: St. Croix Hospice, and may be sent in care of the funeral home, located at 124 S. 7th, Hiawatha, KS 66434.
Online condolences may be made at: chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.