TOPEKA, Kan. Robert Alva Arnold, Jr (Bob, Bobby) age 74, born in Sabetha, Kansas, left his earthly home on Friday, April 14, 2023, at Midland Hospice, in Topeka, Kansas.

Bob suffered with dementia for nearly 20 years. The disease had took its toll; however he was still residing at home with his wife Lois (Rudder) of 55 years of marriage. During his lifetime Bob enjoyed fishing, hunting, trapping, mushroom hunting and most of all his life with Lois and their four daughters and many grandchildren.

