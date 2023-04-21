TOPEKA, Kan. Robert Alva Arnold, Jr (Bob, Bobby) age 74, born in Sabetha, Kansas, left his earthly home on Friday, April 14, 2023, at Midland Hospice, in Topeka, Kansas.
Bob suffered with dementia for nearly 20 years. The disease had took its toll; however he was still residing at home with his wife Lois (Rudder) of 55 years of marriage. During his lifetime Bob enjoyed fishing, hunting, trapping, mushroom hunting and most of all his life with Lois and their four daughters and many grandchildren.
Bob was a Vietnam Vet seeing active duty in A Shau Valley, the city of Hue, the Ho Chi Minh trail, all very near the DMZ. He was wounded twice and received two purple hearts for defending our country.
He is survived by his wife, Lois Marie of the home; brother, Richard Arnold of Hiawatha daughters, Debbie (Arnold) Ratner (Darren Kizziah), of Wakarusa, Kansas, Becky (Arnold) Windsor (Ed Thornsbury) ; Sarah (Arnold) Abankwah (Thaddeus) of Topeka, Jamie Stone grandchildren, Cody Ratner of Topeka, Kansas, Jeffrey Windsor of Holton, Kansas; Cheyenne Ratner, Shelby Ratner (Jacob Anguiano), Ava Ratner and Baylor Anguiano, of Topeka, Lyndsay (Windsor) King (Eric), Lauren (Windsor) Vagts (Nathan), Oliva and Sophia Abankwah of Topeka, Abby and Caelynn Stone of Topeka; great-grandchildren, Waylon West, of Topeka, Brynlee King, Lainee King, and Oliver King, born April 17, 2023, of Onaga, Gracie and Ryan Vagts of Topeka.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Alva Arnold Sr. and Mildred Mae (Nissen) Arnold, of Padonia, Kansas; sister, Rhonda Sue (Arnold) Chandler, of Hiawatha and grandson, Jace Alva Arnold of Topeka.
The family will receive friends from 10 - 2 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2023, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha. Bob Mills will officiate.
Family and friends will go in procession at 2 p.m. to Oakland Cemetery for graveside services.
Military honors will be a courtesy of Brown County Veterans Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Disabled Veterans of America or Alzheimers Association which may be sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St, Hiawatha, KS 66434.
Celebration of Life Event for Topeka area will take place at a later date. Please follow families social media for details. www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
