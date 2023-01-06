POWHATTAN, Kan. Grace Lorene Ashton, 99, longtime resident of Powhattan, died Saturday morning, Dec. 31, 2022, at Mission Village Care Center in Horton, Kansas.
Grace was born May 7, 1923, at Okmulgee, Oklahoma, the daughter of Frank and Vera Boyer Wagoner. She moved with her family at a young age, where they settled near Horton where she grew up and attended country school.
Grace worked as a nurse aide at the old Horton Hospital (located downtown) for five years and for ten years as a Powhattan school cook before deciding to stay at home and raise her family.
She married Lawrence Ashton, at Hiawatha, on Aug. 14, 1939. They farmed and raised livestock near Fairview, Kansas. It was in 1952 that they moved to the town of Powhattan to make their home. He preceded her in death January 12, 1998. Grace continued to maintain her home and be very independent until recent months. She had her mind set to make it till May, when she would have been 100.
Mrs. Ashton was a longtime member of the Powhattan United Methodist Church and the Victory Club. Grace was an over 50 year member of Wenger Post #373 Powhattan American Legion Auxiliary.
Survivors include: her children: Randy Ashton, Shirley Ashton, Susan Hockhousen, Wanda Cox; siblings: Billy Ann Cummins, Bessie Penrod, Zohna Turner, Wanda Saxton; 15 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Grace was also preceded in death by: her parents; infant twins, Glen and Glenita; husband, Lawrence; a daughter, Karen Ashton OConnor, and sister, Beckie Peden.
The family will meet with friends 1 until 4 p.m. Monday, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, Jan. 10, 2023, at the Powhattan Cemetery, with Pastor Rich Lehmkuhl officiating.
Memorial contributions are suggested in her name, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, please log in to leave your message. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log In button at the top of the page and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.