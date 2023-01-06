POWHATTAN, Kan. Grace Lorene Ashton, 99, longtime resident of Powhattan, died Saturday morning, Dec. 31, 2022, at Mission Village Care Center in Horton, Kansas.

Grace was born May 7, 1923, at Okmulgee, Oklahoma, the daughter of Frank and Vera Boyer Wagoner. She moved with her family at a young age, where they settled near Horton where she grew up and attended country school.

To plant a tree in memory of Kan. Ashton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.