OVERLAND PARK, Kan. Walter Wally Damas Autem Jr., 70, passed away, Oct. 5, 2022, in Overland Park, Kansas. He was born in Pittsburg, Kansas, to Walter Bud Damas Autem Sr. and Anna Ruthajean Fritts Autem, on Oct. 19, 1951.
Wally is survived by children, Alex and Heather Autem, of Liberty, Missouri, Spencer and Savannah Autem, of Liberty; brother, Terry Autem, of Mount Pleasant, Michigan; and a loving extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested contributions to Wallys alma mater in his name. Memorials can be mailed to Pittsburg State University, PO Box 4005, Pittsburg, KS 66762 or gifts can be made online at pittstate.edu/givenow. For a full obituary, please visit www.kccremation.com.
A Celebration of Life will be held Oct. 23, 2022, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Liberty Community Center, 1600 S. Withers Rd, Liberty, MO 64068. As published in the Hiawatha World.
