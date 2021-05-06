Babbs, Mark A. 1964-2021

TOPEKA, Kan. Mark Alan Babbs, loving son and brother, passed away May 1, 2021, at Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kansas. He was 56.
Mark was born Nov. 11, 1964, in Hiawatha Hospital, the son of Glenn and Janet Rutland Babbs. He grew up in Hiawatha, attending schools here, graduating with the class of 1984. After graduation, he worked at Flair Fold in Hiawatha for many years prior to deciding to attend DeVry Institute to study computers. He then moved to Florida to work in a factory called Flowers. After working there many years, he retired due to health issues which brought him back to be closer to family.
He enjoyed his music and going to concerts when he was younger. Mark enjoyed spending time with his family, was devoted to his mother and always willing to help her out. Mark enjoyed watching movies, then recording them for his mom, then talking about them with her.
Mark is survived by his mother, Janet Babbs-Burnheide; a sister, Ronda Ferris (Terry); nephews: Jesse Ferris, Lane Ferris, Levi Ferris; and a good friend, Salina Padilla.
He was preceded in death by his father, Glenn Babbs; grandparents: Neil and Gold Rutland, John and Cleo Babbs.
Cremation is planned with no services planned at this time. Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha to sign the register book beginning Monday.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the National Kidney Foundation which may be sent to the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A note to the family or special remembrance may be sent to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
