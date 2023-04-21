ROBINSON, Kan. James R. Babcock (72), rural Robinson, passed away of natural causes, on April 14, 2023. He was born Feb. 15, 1951, in Chanute, Kansas, to Willa (Clemans) and Warren Babcock. He was graduated from Chanute High School and Kansas University.

Jim was a beloved preschool, elementary, and high school teacher in addition to being a professional clown and musician. Locally he taught at Maur Hill Preparatory Academy in Atchison, Horton High School, Horton Elementary and Wolf River Child Care Center. Jim also taught 5th grade at Trailwood Elementary in the Shawnee Mission School District, from which he retired in 2012.

