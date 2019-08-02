Bailey, Avis 1938-2019

FALLS CITY, Neb. Avis L. Bailey, 80, of Falls City, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at her home.
Avis was boxrn at Horton, October 7, 1938, the youngest of two daughters born to Kenneth Charles and Wilma Evelyn Snyder Chesnut. Avis and her sister attended Union country school Avis to 4th grade, Elizabeth until 6th grade, upon which they came to town and Avis graduated high school with the class of 1956.
Avis spent her working life at the old Falls City Community Hospital where she was as an aide in labor and delivery. Avis really enjoyed working as an assistant in the physical therapy department.
Mrs. Bailey was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church in Falls City, and had been active in the UMW of the Church, enjoyed her time in the Red Hat Society, and a member of the Falls City Art Association.
Avis loved painting pictures for friends and family, using both water color and oil. She sold Avon products for years, 31 Bags, and was a person that could sell ice cubes to Eskimos!
She was married to Victor Bailey at Falls City Christian Church, May 12, 1979. They made Falls City their home all of their married life. He died in 1981. She was also preceded in death by her parents, and grandson Richard Lindstrom August 7, 2013.
Survivors include: two daughters, Cindy Morrical (Steve) of Glenwood, Iowa, Angela Kempin of Huron, Kansas; a son Marvin Goodman of Eudora, Kansas; a sister Elizabeth Cavanaugh (Frank) of Lufkin, Texas; seven grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Aviss life is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, August 3, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha, with Rev. Young Je Kim officiating. Inurnment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.
Memorial contributions are suggested to First United Methodist Church, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, 66434.
A special message or remembrance may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.