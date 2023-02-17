MORRILL, Kan. Surrounded by her family, Debra Lynn Bailey, of Morrill, passed away from cancer on Feb. 12, 2023, at the age of 53.

Debra was born on March 20, 1969, to Harold PeeWee Bauer and Carol (Geiger) Bauer in Topeka, Kansas. After moving to Fairview, Kansas, in 1978, Debra graduated from Hiawatha High School in 1987.

