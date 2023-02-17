MORRILL, Kan. Surrounded by her family, Debra Lynn Bailey, of Morrill, passed away from cancer on Feb. 12, 2023, at the age of 53.
Debra was born on March 20, 1969, to Harold PeeWee Bauer and Carol (Geiger) Bauer in Topeka, Kansas. After moving to Fairview, Kansas, in 1978, Debra graduated from Hiawatha High School in 1987.
She was united in marriage to Lafe Nolan Bailey on June 1, 1991, in Sabetha, Kansas.
Lafe and Debra purchased land adjacent to the Bailey ranch in 1993, where they built their home and raised their family. Debra was devoted to her children, extended family, and the life that she and Lafe created. Her purpose was to gather family together to create a legacy that would span generations.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harold PeeWee Bauer and her beloved uncle, Harlan Bauer.
She is survived by: her husband of 32 years, Lafe Nolan Bailey; her four children: Landon (Andrea) Bailey and their children: Charlotte, Lennox and expected baby; Grace (Micah) Allen, Ivy Bailey and Eve Bailey; her mother, Carol (Geiger) Bauer; her sister, Christine Rosenberger; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at the NorthRidge Church in Sabetha.
A family visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday evening, Feb. 17, 2023, at the NorthRidge Church.
A private interment will be held at the Albany Cemetery, north of Sabetha.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Sabetha Community Hospital, Sabetha EMS, or donors choice sent in the care of Popkess Mortuary, 823 Virginia, Sabetha, Kansas 66534.
