Bailey, Neva M. 1929-2023

MORRILL, Kan. Neva Mae (Nemeyer) Bailey, long-time resident of Morrill, Kansas, passed away peacefully on Aug. 9, 2023, at the Apostolic Christian Home in Sabetha, Kansas, in the presence of family and caring nursing home staff.
Neva was born on May 29, 1929, on the family farm near Quinter, Kansas, the daughter of Claude and Hannah (Jamison) Nemeyer. Her childhood and youth were spent in the Quinter community, where she enjoyed being part of a large and loving extended family. After graduating from Quinter High School, she attended McPherson College in McPherson, Kansas, where she met and fell in love with Carol Bailey. Neva and Carol were married on Aug. 22, 1948. From that union were born three daughters who blessed them with four grandchildren.
Neva was a homemaker who found joy in gardening, canning and freezing, and supporting her daughters through years of music lessons, 4-H projects, and school programs. She worked quietly behind the scenes of the family business, Bailey Grain and Supplies, most notably during the harvest season. After the grain portion of the business closed, she re-entered the work force through the Green Thumb employment program for older adults, working in the business office of the Hiawatha Community Hospital in Hiawatha, for 10 years.
After Carols death in 2006, Neva moved into an apartment at the Apostolic Christian Retirement Village in Sabetha, where she continued to enjoy long-time friendships and made many new friends. From there she graduated to the Apostolic Christian Assisted Living and eventually to the Apostolic Christian Home, where she lived until the time of her death.
Neva was a long-time active member of the Morrill Church of the Brethren, in Morrill. Upon its closure, she and Carol took their membership to the Hiawatha First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), in Hiawatha. Following her move to Sabetha, she transferred her membership to the United Methodist Church, in Sabetha.
The family wishes to thank the many family members and friends who provided assistance and support to Neva in recent years. Extreme gratitude also goes to the staff and caregivers at the Apostolic Christian Home for the loving care they provided as her health declined.
Neva was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Carol; her daughter, Kathy Patton; her brother, Erwin Nemeyer; her sister, Mernadine Castle; and her nephew, Jamie Castle.
Neva is survived by her two daughters, Janice Summers (husband, Gerald), of Columbia, Missouri and Nancy Miner (husband, Blaine), of Elgin, Illinois; her son-in law, Jack Patton, of Goodyear, Arizona; her grandchildren, Carrie Casper (husband, John), Patrick Patton (husband, Ernie), Cori Miner (husband, Adam Stokes), and Grant Miner (fiance;e, Nikki Banks); her sister-in-law, Lila Eisenbise (husband, Bill); her brother-in-law, Harlan Bailey (wife, Virginia); and her many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Popkess Mortuary Chapel. in Sabetha.
Prior to the service, a visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., at the mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Sabetha Community Hospital and the Apostolic Christian Home both of Sabetha sent in care of Popkess Mortuary, 823 Virginia Street, Sabetha, Kansas 66534.
