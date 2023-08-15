Bailey, Neva M. 1929-2023

MORRILL, Kan. Neva Mae (Nemeyer) Bailey, long-time resident of Morrill, Kansas, passed away peacefully on Aug. 9, 2023, at the Apostolic Christian Home in Sabetha, Kansas, in the presence of family and caring nursing home staff.

Neva was born on May 29, 1929, on the family farm near Quinter, Kansas, the daughter of Claude and Hannah (Jamison) Nemeyer. Her childhood and youth were spent in the Quinter community, where she enjoyed being part of a large and loving extended family. After graduating from Quinter High School, she attended McPherson College in McPherson, Kansas, where she met and fell in love with Carol Bailey. Neva and Carol were married on Aug. 22, 1948. From that union were born three daughters who blessed them with four grandchildren.

