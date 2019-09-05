Forrest L. Bake Baker, 77, with family by his side, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Friday afternoon, Aug. 30, 2019, at Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka.
Bake was born at Hiawatha, Jan. 15, 1942, one of six children born to the late Donald and Merle Gamble Baker and was a lifelong Hiawatha resident where he attended schools.
He considered this home, had no desire to live elsewhere or travel, loved his family, friends, and Church. This allowed him to live a simple quiet life, but yet greeted others with a big smile or wave when met going down the street, with a genuine concern for others.
Following in his Fathers footsteps, Bake was a contract mail carrier all of his working career until retiring. After retiring, he did yard work for several folks in Hiawatha, help to care for an aunt, and enjoyed watching his telly.
He was a longtime member of the Second Baptist Church of Hiawatha.
Survivors include: two daughters, Roberta Love, of Aurora, Colorado, Gail Schaefer, of Pflugerville, Texas; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.
He was also preceded in death by: four brothers, Gary, Timothy, Donald Jr., Kenneth; and a sister, Barbara Baker.
It was Forrests wish to be cremated with no services held at this time.
Inurnment will be at the Hiawatha Cemetery.
For those wishing to make memorial contributions, may do so to the Brown County Humane Society, sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha 66434, who is assisting the family.
A special message or remembrance may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the Hiawatha World.
