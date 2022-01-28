Banks, Cathleen R. 1972-2022

Cathleen Roberta Banks moved to the arms of Jesus on Jan. 14, 2022.
She was born Aug. 18, 1972, in Hiawatha, to Charles and Patsy Jeffery Banks of Everest, Kansas.
Survivors include: her parents; her twin sister, Christine Blakley, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; also by a sister, Carmen Smith of Warrensburg, Missouri; and a brother, Chuck Banks of Kalona, Iowa. Also surviving are her nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, George and Nellie Jeffery of Horton, Kansas, and Charles and Ruby Banks of Whiting, Kansas; as well as Krystal Aarstad of Newton, Kansas and Logan Johansen of Hiawatha, who were cousins.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Jan. 29, at Dove S.W. Mortuary on Wanamaker Road in Topeka, Kansas.
Memorials are suggested to the Cornelia De Lange Syndrome Foundation and may be sent in care of the Dove Mortuary. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.