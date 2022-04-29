Doyle Barnes, 81, of Manhattan, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at his home in Manhattan. He was a principal at grade schools in Ogden, Theodore Roosevelt and Woodrow Wilson Elementary schools, also in Wichita, Kansas.
Doyle was born in Horton, Kansas, on Jan. 21, 1941, the son of the late Pearl Belle (Baker) and White Barnes.
Doyle is survived by: his two daughters, Kaili (John) Williamson of Silsbee, Texas and Angela (Jaymon) Hotz of Bermerton, Washington; two sons, Philip (Amy) Barnes of Shawnee, Kansas and Sterling (DaVonna Smitley) Barnes of Liberty, Missouri. As published in the Hiawatha World.
