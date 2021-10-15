Barnhart, Donna F. 1944-2021

BELLEVILLE, Kan. Donna Faye Barnhart was born at Belleville, June 26, 1944, one of seven children born to Clifford and Lily Novak Grossner.
As a youngster, her family moved to the Claytonville Community, south of Hiawatha, where she grew up, attended country school prior to graduating from Willis High School.
Donna later graduated from Ozark Bible College and sang in the choir there. She said many times this was the best thing she ever done with her life. She left this life Oct. 13, 2021, to take up her heavenly life. She was 77.
Marvin aka Barney met Donna on line in 1973. A quick romance ensued as they married that fall, Nov. 6, at Miami, Oklahoma. They lived in various places in the Midwest and Montana, due to his job of being relocated with the railroad, before the family settled in Powhattan, Kansas in 1995. Donna and Marvin moved to Rose Hill, Kansas in 2012, to be near family in their retirement years. He died Jan. 26, 2016.
Donna put her family first, taking care of her husband, and children as they were growing up, and later enjoying being a part of the grandchildren and great-grandchildrens lives. This being said, she still found time to quilting, sing in choir, and play the organ. Donna especially loved family get- togethers, gardening, baking cakes and had a strong relationship with God.
Donna was also preceded in death by: her parents; grandson, Dustin Hamilton; sisters, Betty Grossner, Ruth Rodvelt; and a brother, Freddie Grossner.
Survivors include: her children: Tobey (Michelle) Barnhart of Rose Hill, Christopher (Tiffany) Barnhart of Valley Center, Kansas, Patricia Barnhart of Wichita, Kansas, Kimberly Barnhart of Wichita, Kansas, Jeffrey Barnhart of Newton, Kansas; grandchildren: Lori Pelkey, Casie (Paco) Ramirez, Tobey Barnhart, Jr., Malachi (Jennifer) Oswald, Kaliegh (Aaron) Collins, Jacob Barnhart, Tiana Base, Thalia Barnhart, Alisha Barnhart, Erick Welch, Natalie Barnhart, Jace Welch, Emma Ryder, Isabelle Barnhart, Maverick Barnhart; great-grandchildren: Kaden Barnhart, Jade Riebel, Landon Barnhart, Dalson Carlson, Rykar Pelkey, Madalyn Carlson, T.J. Barnhart, Ellie Ramirez, Abigail Collins, Hudson Oswald. Also surviving are: three sisters: sisters: Norma Rodvelt of Horton, Linda Gunn of Independence, Missouri and Cathy Iverson of Hiawatha.
A celebration of Donnas life is planned for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at the Eternal Hope Worship Center in Hiawatha. Pastor Rich Lehmkuhl will officiate.
Interment will follow at Claytonville Cemetery.
Friends may call after 12 Noon Friday, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha, where the family will meet from 6 until 7:30 p.m. that evening.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Donna Barnhart Memorial Fund, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha KS 66434.
A special message or note of remembrance may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
