Barnhart, Kimberly K. 1976-2023

ROSE HILL, Kan. Kimberly Kaye Barnhart was born in Livingston, Montana, on June 17, 1976. Kimberly was one of five children born to Marvin and Donna Barnhart.
Kim lived in Livingston Montana, Chanute, Kansas, Hiawatha and most recently, in Rose Hill, Kansas. She attended school in Ark City and graduated from Hiawatha High School. After graduation, Kim attended BCDS for daily activities and work. After moving to Rose Hill, Kansas Kim attended Paradigm for services.
Kim was well known for her unconditional love for everyone in her life, her free bird personality, and mostly for her singing; especially when signing with her sister Patty. Other activities that Kim enjoyed were riding her three-wheeled bicycle around Powhattan, often with a passenger in the basket. She loved to sing Christmas carols and dance. At Halloween time, she loved handing candy out the trick-or-treaters. Kim often wanted to get dolled-up with makeup and perfume to tease her brothers that she was going out with the boys. She loved to attend family gatherings, and picnics that included food made for her by her family. Kim had a very special bond with her sister, Patricia. Kim and Patricia did everything together throughout their entire lives.
Survivors include the following: brothers, Tobey (Michelle) Barnhart, of Rose Hill, Christopher (Tiffany) Barnhart, of Valley Center and Jeffery Barnhart, of Newton; sister, Patricia Barnhart, of Wichita; nieces and nephews, Lori Pelkey, Casie (Paco) Ramierz, Tobey Barnhart Jr, Malachi Oswald, Kaliegh (Aaron) Collins, Jacob Barnhart, Tiana Base, Thalia Barnhart, Isabelle Barnhart, Alisha Barnhart, Erick Welch, Natalie Barnhart, Jace Welch, Emma Ryder, Maverick Barnhart. Great Nieces and Nephews include: Kaden Barnhart, Jade Riebel, Rykar Pelkey, Landon Barnhart, Dalson Carlson, Madalyn Carlson, Abigail Collins, TJ Barnhart, Ellie Rameriz and Hudson Oswald.
Kim was preceeded in death by her parents, Marvin and Donna Barnhart; and nephew, Dustin Hamilton.
Services will include: Calling hours will start at 10 a.m., Thursday with Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m., on Thursday Sept. 14, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha, where family will greet friends.
The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m., at the Eternal Hope Worship Center in Hiawatha, Pastor Richard Lehmkuhl will officiate on Friday September 15th, followed by burial, at the Claytonville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Eternal Hope Family Life Center. Memorials may be sent to Chapel Oaks Funeral Home at 124 South 7th Street Hiawatha, KS 66434.
